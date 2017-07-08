Courts at Wimbledon are doing fine, club says

LONDON (AP) — Measurements taken throughout Wimbledon's first week show the grass courts are as healthy as they have been in recent years, the head of courts and horticulture at the All England Club said Saturday.

A number of players have been concerned about the court condition over the opening week, including Kristina Mladenovic of France and Alison Riske of the United States, who each fell during their second-round matches on Court 18 on Thursday.

Riske, who won the match, said afterward that the dirt "is like ice."

"We looked at the baselines and the areas that they thought there was an issue," Neil Stubley said. "We didn't feel there was. The Grand Slam supervisor and assistant referee didn't believe that there was either.

"When you look at the comparisons of other courts within The Championships, they were in or around the same condition as the other courts."

Very little rain has fallen over the first six days of the tournament, which Stubley said has led to more wear on the courts.

Still, although he acknowledged the courts are under stress, he said there's "not a doubt" they will hold up throughout Wimbledon's second week.

"Because we have daily monitoring, we can keep a very tight rein on everything," he said. "It never gets to the point where it's ever going to get away from us because we're on top of it every single day."

___

