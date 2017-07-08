The Latest: Prosecutor to reevaluate ex-officer's case

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the case of a former Oklahoma police officer accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend. (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

An Oklahoma prosecutor says he will re-evaluate the case of a white former Tulsa police officer charged with shooting his daughter's black boyfriend to death after a mistrial was declared for the third time in nine months.

District Judge Sharon Holmes declared the mistrial Friday in the case of Shannon Kepler. The 57-year-old former Tulsa police officer is accused in the Aug. 5, 2014, shooting death of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake. Lake had just begun dating Kepler's daughter, Lisa Kepler.

Holmes declared the mistrial after the jury reported it was deadlocked 6-6. Attorneys involved say the jury deliberated for just 2 ½ to three hours. Previous juries reported they were also deadlocked after deliberating for much longer.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says he will re-evaluate the case but believes a jury should do its job and reach a verdict.

___

1:15 a.m.

Judge Sharon Holmes declared the mistrial over the fate of former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler. He was accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Jeremey Lake in August 2014, not long after Lake started dating Kepler's then-18-year-old daughter, Lisa.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the attorneys say the jury deliberated for 2 ½ to 3 hours instead of 4 hours.