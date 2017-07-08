  1. Home
Calmejane grits teeth to win Stage 8 of Tour

By  Associated Press
2017/07/08 23:10

STATION DES ROUSSES, France (AP) — Speeding away on a small mountain road more suited to goats than riders, Lilian Calmejane has won Stage 8 to the Rousses ski station in the Jura Massif for his first victory in his first Tour de France.

Calmejane, riding for French Direct Energie, fought cramp after breaking away on the final climb and hung on, tongue lolling, for victory in only the second visit by the Tour to the Rousses. It was the second win at this Tour for a French rider.

Tour leader Chris Froome finished in a group further back, retaining the overall race lead and its yellow jersey ahead of a second, far harder day of climbing, again in the Jura mountains, on Sunday.