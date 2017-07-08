WORLD SPORTS at 1400 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic try to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon on Saturday, when No. 1 Angelique Kerber is also in action. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words by 2200 GMT, photos. Early copy has moved.

WITH:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST. Real-time updates throughout the day.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2300 GMT.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-MATTEK-SANDS INJURED — Mattek-Sands needs right knee surgery after Wimbledon injury. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 650 words, photo.

— Sidebars on merit.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions played out a 15-15 draw in the third test on Saturday, with a compelling three-test series ending in a bitter stalemate. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

WITH:

— RGU--BRITISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND-READ — Kieran Read left with mixed feelings after 100th test. SENT: 480 words, photos.

— RGU--BRITISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND-WARBURTON — Lions captain plays key role as ref changes mind. SENT: 250 words.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

STATION DES ROUSSES — The Tour de France winds into the Jura mountains of eastern France in a weekend of racing that could prove decisive. By John Leicester. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

WITH:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR-0708— By Andrew Dampf and John Leicester. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-AUSTRIA GP

SPIELBERG, Austria — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to take pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday. Lewis Hamilton, second in the championship behind Vettel, qualified in third place but will start from eighth because of a grid penalty. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 410 words, photos.

WITH:

— CAR--F1-TORO ROSSO-SAINZ JR — Sainz Jr. unlikely to get chance to move teams in 2018 — By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 380 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA

LONDON — Vernon Philander reached his half-century before South Africa was dismissed by England for 361 just after lunch on Day 3 of the first test on Saturday, leaving the tourists trailing by 97 runs at Lord's. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 280 words, photos. Will be updated at tea.

CRI--SRI LANKA-ZIMBABWE

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka — Zimbabwe has leveled the five-match one-day international series at 2-2 after defeating Sri Lanka by four wickets under the Duckworth/Lewis method in a rain-hit fourth match on Saturday. SENT: 110 words.

SOC--GOLD CUP-PANAMA-US

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Using a roster filled with many players inexperienced at the international level who hope to make an impression, the U.S. opens the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Panama. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 2030 GMT.

RGU--TONGA-FIJI

NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga — Fiji claimed a place at the 2019 Rugby World Cup when it rallied to beat Tonga 14-10 on Saturday, securing the Pacific Nations Cup for the second straight year. SENT: 320 words.

GLF--GREENBRIER CLASSIC

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia — Sebastian Munoz shot a 3-under-par 67 to lead Ben Martin and Hudson Swafford by three strokes after the second round of The Greenbrier Classic. SENT: 550 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA Tour

ONEIDA, Wisconsin — Katherine Kirk shot a career-best 9-under 63 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead in the weather-delayed second round of the inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. SENT: 450 words.

GLF--IRISH OPEN

PORTSTEWART, Northern Ireland — Daniel Im and Benjamin Hebert share the lead on 13 under par heading into the third round of the Irish Open, with Spanish star Jon Rahm a stroke back. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1800 GMT, photos

MMA--ULTIMATE FIGHTER FINALE

LAS VEGAS — Justin Gaethje stopped Michael Johnson with punches in the second round of a savage fight, remaining unbeaten in a UFC debut that was every bit as spectacular as expected. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 440 words.

MMA--UFC 213

LAS VEGAS — Amanda Nunes defends her UFC bantamweight title in a rematch with Valentina Shevchenko, and Yoel Romero faces Robert Whittaker for the interim middleweight belt in the pay-per-view show. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Main event starts around 0345 GMT.

BBO--SPEED UP

NEW YORK — With even CC Sabathia concluding some games are 'slow' and 'boring,' Major League Baseball is considering pitch clocks, mound visits and smaller strike zone for 2018. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 830 words, photos.

BBA--YANKEES-JUDGE HOMERS

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge has hit his 30th home run of the season, breaking Joe DiMaggio's record for most by a New York Yankees rookie. By Mike Fitzpatrick. SENT: 400 words, photos.

BBO--MLB CAPSULES

CLEVELAND — Carlos Carrasco handled Detroit's lineup for the second time in a week — striking out a season-high 11 and pulling off a rare nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning — and Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run homer, leading the Cleveland Indians to an 11-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in Major League Baseball on Friday night. SENT: 1,800 words, photos.

BKL--WNBA ROUNDUP

SAN ANTONIO — Diana Taurasi scored 17 points and Brittney Griner had 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, lifting the Phoenix Mercury over the San Antonio Stars 92-77 in the WNBA on Friday night. SENT: 300 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.