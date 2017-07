HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by four wickets under the Duckworth/Lewis method in the fourth one-day international to level the five-match series 2-2:

Zimbabwe (target 219 in 31 overs) 219-6 in 29.2 overs (Craig Ervine 69 not out, Solomon Mire 43; Hasaranga de Silva 3-40) def. Sri Lanka 300-6 in 50 overs (Niroshan Dickwella 116, Danushka Gunathilaka 87; Malcolm Waller 2-44, Chris Mpofu 2-61) by four wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis method.