Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 8, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Thunderstorm;28;23;A thunderstorm;27;24;SSW;16;86%;72%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;46;33;Sunlit and very hot;46;34;ENE;14;30%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Sunny and very warm;38;21;W;12;22%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;29;21;Sunny and beautiful;27;20;ESE;11;47%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;22;10;Clouds and sun, nice;22;15;ENE;9;63%;4%;6

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;15;11;Spotty showers;15;10;WNW;10;81%;70%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;41;27;Mostly sunny, warm;39;26;WNW;16;29%;14%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;26;16;A shower or two;28;16;NE;13;33%;60%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;27;18;ENE;13;64%;28%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and seasonable;33;23;Sunny and hot;35;25;NNW;13;38%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, a shower;14;10;Rain in the morning;14;11;SW;19;83%;79%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;48;33;Sunlit, breezy, hot;49;32;NNW;24;10%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;33;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;SSW;7;62%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;W;17;63%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SSW;10;70%;80%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;29;22;Periods of sun;28;22;E;16;69%;28%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;Partly sunny, warm;34;23;NNW;12;55%;25%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;34;19;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;E;8;37%;14%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;25;14;Partly sunny;24;16;NE;8;61%;60%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;19;9;A little rain;18;10;SE;12;77%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;E;23;48%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;32;18;A t-storm in spots;32;20;ESE;9;53%;74%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;25;13;Periods of sun;24;16;ENE;8;67%;44%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, pleasant;30;18;Sunshine, very warm;31;18;ESE;8;59%;9%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;32;17;A shower or t-storm;31;20;ESE;7;48%;80%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds;16;8;Periods of rain;14;10;SSE;7;85%;73%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, a shower;29;16;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;NNW;8;33%;27%;8

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and humid;28;25;A little a.m. rain;31;25;SW;13;72%;82%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;38;23;Sunny and very warm;38;24;NNE;10;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds and fog;17;11;A.M. showers, cloudy;13;5;ESE;15;70%;82%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;S;6;61%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Some brightening;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;S;14;56%;59%;8

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and nice;24;18;Partly sunny;29;21;SSW;13;49%;62%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;29;26;Afternoon showers;29;26;SW;13;85%;96%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;19;10;Partial sunshine;18;10;NW;14;57%;5%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds, nice;30;27;Partly sunny;31;26;WNW;20;71%;14%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;SSE;10;54%;46%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;32;20;A stray shower;30;20;S;18;69%;42%;6

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;36;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;28;SSW;14;63%;40%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;32;16;Partly sunny;35;18;WSW;10;27%;23%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;SSE;17;75%;86%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;20;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SE;8;67%;49%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;19;11;Mostly cloudy;20;12;W;19;67%;66%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very hot;42;27;Not as hot;39;25;NNE;12;20%;18%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;WSW;20;74%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;ESE;8;79%;90%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;24;6;Mostly sunny;25;9;ENE;6;51%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;12;65%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;21;9;A t-storm in spots;18;10;SW;13;62%;42%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;25;Afternoon showers;34;24;SW;10;70%;81%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with showers;30;27;A couple of showers;32;27;S;13;77%;88%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;19;53%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;WSW;11;61%;64%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;27;Partly sunny, warm;38;26;E;19;49%;70%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;25;18;Sunny and warmer;31;22;E;11;43%;3%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;NE;9;72%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;40;29;Sunny and very warm;38;29;NNE;12;35%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;16;4;Sunny;20;5;W;10;52%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;Sunshine and hot;37;21;NNW;14;21%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;33;29;Becoming cloudy;32;27;WSW;24;62%;55%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;30;21;Rain and a t-storm;26;21;SSE;9;83%;95%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;37;26;Mostly cloudy;35;26;SSW;24;54%;60%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Thundershowers;24;14;NNW;11;53%;82%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;22;63%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;WSW;9;63%;36%;7

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;33;28;Thunderstorms;33;28;S;14;80%;87%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A shower or t-storm;32;24;ESE;9;75%;67%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;14;-5;Partly sunny, mild;15;-5;NE;10;20%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;27;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;15;79%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;15;Decreasing clouds;20;16;S;8;71%;5%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;25;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;NNW;18;64%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Nice with some sun;24;17;Partly sunny;25;15;SSW;13;56%;44%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;36;21;Partial sunshine;32;21;S;9;52%;21%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;Sunny and nice;26;20;SSW;11;66%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;27;18;Partly sunny;32;19;W;11;47%;4%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;28;WSW;13;70%;83%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny intervals;32;25;A shower in spots;31;25;NE;6;74%;64%;6

Manila, Philippines;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Thunderstorm;33;26;SSE;10;69%;75%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Some sun, a shower;14;7;Sun and some clouds;13;7;NNW;20;69%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;19;14;Couple of t-storms;22;15;ESE;10;72%;86%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A morning shower;32;27;E;14;64%;73%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy;21;10;Thundershowers;20;11;WNW;10;72%;82%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, a shower;30;24;A shower in spots;30;24;SSW;21;67%;71%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy with a shower;18;10;Rain;15;11;SSE;8;82%;90%;1

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;23;14;A stray shower;23;15;WSW;9;63%;76%;7

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;12;10;A shower or two;15;11;W;15;76%;81%;2

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;31;26;Cloudy with showers;30;26;SSW;13;80%;91%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;26;10;Partly sunny;26;10;ENE;12;48%;20%;8

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;29;19;Sunny and less humid;28;20;SSW;12;46%;5%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;22;Sunny and hot;37;22;WNW;10;31%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower;23;11;Rather cloudy;21;13;WSW;11;70%;13%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Showers and t-storms;30;23;WNW;8;76%;86%;5

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;19;12;Partly sunny;22;12;SW;11;59%;55%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;23;11;A shower in spots;22;13;SSW;15;67%;88%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;28;26;A morning shower;28;25;ESE;12;78%;51%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;24;Couple of t-storms;30;25;WNW;9;86%;87%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;24;Afternoon showers;31;23;ENE;8;80%;75%;9

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;30;19;Strong thunderstorms;26;17;NNW;9;61%;85%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;16;7;NE;10;62%;15%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast, a t-storm;33;25;Downpours;35;25;WSW;9;71%;88%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;SE;10;67%;66%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;S;8;54%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;28;16;A t-storm in spots;29;19;ENE;7;57%;57%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;SE;13;69%;91%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Pleasant and warmer;24;9;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;8;ESE;15;42%;35%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Decreasing clouds;25;16;W;13;68%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Occasional rain;28;23;A shower;27;23;SSE;20;75%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;14;9;Mostly sunny;15;9;NNW;17;57%;1%;5

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;22;12;Thundershowers;20;12;NNW;4;82%;83%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;24;17;Periods of sun, nice;24;17;ENE;8;75%;27%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;42;29;Sunny and very warm;44;28;SW;15;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Hot with sunshine;35;19;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;SSE;12;36%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast and cool;18;11;Clouds and sun;21;12;W;11;65%;37%;5

San Francisco, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;23;13;Fog to sun;21;14;WSW;19;65%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;17;Couple of t-storms;25;18;ENE;11;74%;86%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;SE;6;76%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;25;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;N;8;92%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;WNW;10;23%;9%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;15;6;More clouds than sun;15;5;ENE;5;58%;24%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NE;11;72%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;Mostly sunny;25;15;NNW;14;61%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;24;14;Nice with some sun;23;15;NNE;9;62%;57%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Thunderstorm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;SE;7;80%;87%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;36;28;An afternoon shower;34;27;S;14;72%;70%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;30;27;SE;10;77%;80%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;32;17;Sunshine, very warm;31;17;S;10;49%;28%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Some sun, a shower;31;27;E;12;73%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;21;12;A shower or t-storm;20;12;S;9;63%;73%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;18;8;Plenty of sun;18;8;W;12;52%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm in spots;35;27;WSW;7;64%;49%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;Thundershowers;20;11;ENE;10;63%;62%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;25;Sunshine, very hot;43;25;NE;15;21%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;16;A t-storm in spots;24;17;N;12;75%;56%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;42;27;Mostly sunny, warm;39;29;NE;13;14%;7%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;Sunny;33;24;N;12;52%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Hot with sunshine;37;22;Partly sunny and hot;39;23;ESE;10;32%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Lots of sun, humid;32;23;Sunshine and humid;32;23;S;16;64%;1%;9

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;14;An afternoon shower;23;16;SW;20;62%;57%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and less humid;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;33;24;E;14;39%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;Sunny and hot;38;23;S;17;22%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and breezy;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;ENE;17;25%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;Partly sunny;23;14;W;8;57%;14%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;33;19;Showers and t-storms;32;20;S;9;48%;82%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Couple of t-storms;30;25;A t-storm or two;29;24;WNW;7;75%;82%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;22;12;Thundershowers;20;9;WNW;13;76%;66%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;25;13;Nice with some sun;25;13;E;12;63%;27%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;11;8;A morning shower;12;7;SSW;25;90%;87%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;33;24;Showers and t-storms;30;25;S;10;83%;80%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;32;15;Sunny and nice;31;17;NE;8;37%;7%;9

