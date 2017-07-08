Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 8, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Thunderstorm;82;74;A thunderstorm;81;75;SSW;10;86%;72%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;115;92;Sunlit and very hot;115;94;ENE;8;30%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;69;Sunny and very warm;100;70;W;7;22%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;84;70;Sunny and beautiful;81;68;ESE;7;47%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;72;50;Clouds and sun, nice;72;59;ENE;5;63%;4%;6

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;59;52;Spotty showers;59;50;WNW;6;81%;70%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;106;81;Mostly sunny, warm;102;79;WNW;10;29%;14%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;79;61;A shower or two;83;61;NE;8;33%;60%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;82;62;Partly sunny;81;64;ENE;8;64%;28%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and seasonable;92;74;Sunny and hot;95;77;NNW;8;38%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, a shower;57;51;Rain in the morning;58;51;SW;12;83%;79%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;119;92;Sunlit, breezy, hot;120;90;NNW;15;10%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;91;74;Mostly cloudy;92;74;SSW;4;62%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A t-storm in spots;84;68;W;10;63%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;A t-storm around;91;78;SSW;6;70%;80%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;83;71;Periods of sun;83;71;E;10;69%;28%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;93;75;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;NNW;8;55%;25%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;93;66;Partly sunny and hot;94;71;E;5;37%;14%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;76;57;Partly sunny;75;60;NE;5;61%;60%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;66;49;A little rain;64;51;SE;8;77%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;74;54;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;E;14;48%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;90;65;A t-storm in spots;89;68;ESE;6;53%;74%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;77;55;Periods of sun;75;62;ENE;5;67%;44%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, pleasant;87;64;Sunshine, very warm;89;65;ESE;5;59%;9%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;89;63;A shower or t-storm;88;67;ESE;5;48%;80%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds;61;47;Periods of rain;57;50;SSE;4;85%;73%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, a shower;84;60;Partly sunny, nice;86;59;NNW;5;33%;27%;8

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and humid;83;77;A little a.m. rain;88;77;SW;8;72%;82%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;Sunny and very warm;100;75;NNE;6;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds and fog;62;52;A.M. showers, cloudy;55;41;ESE;9;70%;82%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;S;3;61%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Some brightening;91;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;81;S;9;56%;59%;8

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and nice;76;65;Partly sunny;85;70;SSW;8;49%;62%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;85;78;Afternoon showers;84;78;SW;8;85%;96%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;67;50;Partial sunshine;64;50;NW;9;57%;5%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds, nice;86;80;Partly sunny;88;79;WNW;12;71%;14%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;95;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;SSE;6;54%;46%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;89;69;A stray shower;85;67;S;11;69%;42%;6

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;97;84;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;82;SSW;9;63%;40%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;89;61;Partly sunny;94;64;WSW;6;27%;23%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;92;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;SSE;11;75%;86%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;69;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SE;5;67%;49%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;67;52;Mostly cloudy;69;53;W;12;67%;66%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very hot;108;80;Not as hot;101;78;NNE;8;20%;18%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;Mostly sunny, nice;82;68;WSW;13;74%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;91;81;A stray thunderstorm;91;81;ESE;5;79%;90%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;Mostly sunny;77;47;ENE;4;51%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;88;75;E;8;65%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;70;49;A t-storm in spots;65;50;SW;8;62%;42%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;77;Afternoon showers;94;76;SW;6;70%;81%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with showers;85;80;A couple of showers;89;80;S;8;77%;88%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;86;75;Partly sunny;87;75;ENE;12;53%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;90;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;WSW;7;61%;64%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;101;80;Partly sunny, warm;101;79;E;12;49%;70%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;78;65;Sunny and warmer;88;71;E;7;43%;3%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;NE;6;72%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;104;84;Sunny and very warm;100;84;NNE;7;35%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;61;40;Sunny;68;41;W;6;52%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;Sunshine and hot;99;69;NNW;9;21%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;91;84;Becoming cloudy;90;81;WSW;15;62%;55%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;86;70;Rain and a t-storm;79;70;SSE;5;83%;95%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;99;79;Mostly cloudy;95;78;SSW;15;54%;60%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;Thundershowers;74;57;NNW;7;53%;82%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;ENE;13;63%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny and pleasant;85;66;Mostly sunny;83;66;WSW;6;63%;36%;7

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;91;82;Thunderstorms;92;82;S;9;80%;87%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A shower or t-storm;90;75;ESE;6;75%;67%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;57;23;Partly sunny, mild;59;24;NE;6;20%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;81;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SW;9;79%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;60;Decreasing clouds;69;60;S;5;71%;5%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;77;63;Mostly sunny;78;63;NNW;11;64%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Nice with some sun;76;63;Partly sunny;78;59;SSW;8;56%;44%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;97;70;Partial sunshine;89;70;S;6;52%;21%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;Sunny and nice;78;68;SSW;7;66%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;81;64;Partly sunny;89;66;W;7;47%;4%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;A shower in the a.m.;87;82;WSW;8;70%;83%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny intervals;89;77;A shower in spots;87;76;NE;3;74%;64%;6

Manila, Philippines;A shower or t-storm;88;77;Thunderstorm;92;78;SSE;6;69%;75%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Some sun, a shower;56;44;Sun and some clouds;56;44;NNW;13;69%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;67;56;Couple of t-storms;72;59;ESE;6;72%;86%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;81;A morning shower;89;81;E;9;64%;73%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy;69;51;Thundershowers;67;52;WNW;6;72%;82%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, a shower;85;75;A shower in spots;85;75;SSW;13;67%;71%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy with a shower;64;50;Rain;59;51;SSE;5;82%;90%;1

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;74;57;A stray shower;74;59;WSW;6;63%;76%;7

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;53;50;A shower or two;60;51;W;9;76%;81%;2

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;88;79;Cloudy with showers;87;80;SSW;8;80%;91%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;78;50;Partly sunny;78;50;ENE;7;48%;20%;8

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;85;66;Sunny and less humid;83;68;SSW;7;46%;5%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;71;Sunny and hot;99;72;WNW;6;31%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower;73;52;Rather cloudy;69;56;WSW;7;70%;13%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;89;74;Showers and t-storms;86;74;WNW;5;76%;86%;5

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;67;54;Partly sunny;72;53;SW;7;59%;55%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;74;52;A shower in spots;72;55;SSW;9;67%;88%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;83;78;A morning shower;82;77;ESE;8;78%;51%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;86;75;Couple of t-storms;86;76;WNW;5;86%;87%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;88;75;Afternoon showers;88;74;ENE;5;80%;75%;9

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;86;67;Strong thunderstorms;78;63;NNW;5;61%;85%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;63;40;Partly sunny;61;44;NE;6;62%;15%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast, a t-storm;91;77;Downpours;95;77;WSW;5;71%;88%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;85;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;SE;6;67%;66%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A t-storm in spots;92;74;S;5;54%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;82;61;A t-storm in spots;84;66;ENE;5;57%;57%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;93;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;73;SE;8;69%;91%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Pleasant and warmer;74;48;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;47;ESE;9;42%;35%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;Decreasing clouds;76;61;W;8;68%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Occasional rain;82;73;A shower;81;74;SSE;12;75%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;57;48;Mostly sunny;60;48;NNW;10;57%;1%;5

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;71;53;Thundershowers;67;53;NNW;3;82%;83%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;75;62;Periods of sun, nice;76;63;ENE;5;75%;27%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;107;83;Sunny and very warm;110;82;SW;9;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Hot with sunshine;95;66;Partly sunny and hot;94;68;SSE;7;36%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast and cool;65;52;Clouds and sun;69;54;W;7;65%;37%;5

San Francisco, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;73;56;Fog to sun;69;57;WSW;12;65%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;77;63;Couple of t-storms;78;65;ENE;7;74%;86%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;85;77;A shower or two;85;77;SE;3;76%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;77;66;A t-storm in spots;78;67;N;5;92%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds;83;59;Partly sunny, nice;82;60;WNW;6;23%;9%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;60;43;More clouds than sun;59;41;ENE;3;58%;24%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;89;74;NE;7;72%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;81;61;Mostly sunny;78;59;NNW;9;61%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;76;56;Nice with some sun;74;58;NNE;6;62%;57%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Thunderstorm;86;75;Showers and t-storms;88;75;SE;4;80%;87%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;97;82;An afternoon shower;93;81;S;9;72%;70%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;81;A t-storm in spots;86;80;SE;6;77%;80%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;89;63;Sunshine, very warm;89;63;S;6;49%;28%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;79;Some sun, a shower;87;80;E;7;73%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;70;54;A shower or t-storm;69;54;S;5;63%;73%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;64;46;Plenty of sun;64;46;W;8;52%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;A t-storm in spots;94;80;WSW;5;64%;49%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;66;49;Thundershowers;68;51;ENE;6;63%;62%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;107;78;Sunshine, very hot;109;77;NE;9;21%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;62;A t-storm in spots;75;63;N;8;75%;56%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;107;81;Mostly sunny, warm;101;84;NE;8;14%;7%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;89;75;Sunny;91;75;N;7;52%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Hot with sunshine;99;72;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;ESE;6;32%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Lots of sun, humid;90;74;Sunshine and humid;90;74;S;10;64%;1%;9

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;57;An afternoon shower;74;60;SW;12;62%;57%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and less humid;89;73;Sunny and pleasant;92;75;E;9;39%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;Sunny and hot;101;73;S;10;22%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and breezy;72;48;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;ENE;11;25%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;77;59;Partly sunny;74;57;W;5;57%;14%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;91;66;Showers and t-storms;90;68;S;5;48%;82%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Couple of t-storms;86;77;A t-storm or two;85;75;WNW;4;75%;82%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;71;53;Thundershowers;68;48;WNW;8;76%;66%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;77;56;Nice with some sun;76;55;E;8;63%;27%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;52;46;A morning shower;54;45;SSW;16;90%;87%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;91;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;S;6;83%;80%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;90;60;Sunny and nice;88;62;NE;5;37%;7%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit