Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 8, 2017
City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Thunderstorm;82;74;A thunderstorm;81;75;SSW;10;86%;72%;5
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;115;92;Sunlit and very hot;115;94;ENE;8;30%;2%;12
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;69;Sunny and very warm;100;70;W;7;22%;0%;9
Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;84;70;Sunny and beautiful;81;68;ESE;7;47%;1%;9
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;72;50;Clouds and sun, nice;72;59;ENE;5;63%;4%;6
Anchorage, United States;Showers around;59;52;Spotty showers;59;50;WNW;6;81%;70%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;106;81;Mostly sunny, warm;102;79;WNW;10;29%;14%;9
Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;79;61;A shower or two;83;61;NE;8;33%;60%;6
Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;82;62;Partly sunny;81;64;ENE;8;64%;28%;2
Athens, Greece;Sunny and seasonable;92;74;Sunny and hot;95;77;NNW;8;38%;0%;9
Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, a shower;57;51;Rain in the morning;58;51;SW;12;83%;79%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;119;92;Sunlit, breezy, hot;120;90;NNW;15;10%;0%;10
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;91;74;Mostly cloudy;92;74;SSW;4;62%;44%;8
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A t-storm in spots;84;68;W;10;63%;55%;9
Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;A t-storm around;91;78;SSW;6;70%;80%;7
Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;83;71;Periods of sun;83;71;E;10;69%;28%;7
Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;93;75;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;NNW;8;55%;25%;7
Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;93;66;Partly sunny and hot;94;71;E;5;37%;14%;7
Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;76;57;Partly sunny;75;60;NE;5;61%;60%;6
Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;66;49;A little rain;64;51;SE;8;77%;67%;11
Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;74;54;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;E;14;48%;2%;6
Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;90;65;A t-storm in spots;89;68;ESE;6;53%;74%;7
Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;77;55;Periods of sun;75;62;ENE;5;67%;44%;6
Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, pleasant;87;64;Sunshine, very warm;89;65;ESE;5;59%;9%;7
Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;89;63;A shower or t-storm;88;67;ESE;5;48%;80%;7
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds;61;47;Periods of rain;57;50;SSE;4;85%;73%;1
Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, a shower;84;60;Partly sunny, nice;86;59;NNW;5;33%;27%;8
Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and humid;83;77;A little a.m. rain;88;77;SW;8;72%;82%;4
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;Sunny and very warm;100;75;NNE;6;33%;0%;10
Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds and fog;62;52;A.M. showers, cloudy;55;41;ESE;9;70%;82%;1
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;S;3;61%;65%;11
Chennai, India;Some brightening;91;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;81;S;9;56%;59%;8
Chicago, United States;Sunshine and nice;76;65;Partly sunny;85;70;SSW;8;49%;62%;8
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;85;78;Afternoon showers;84;78;SW;8;85%;96%;3
Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;67;50;Partial sunshine;64;50;NW;9;57%;5%;5
Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds, nice;86;80;Partly sunny;88;79;WNW;12;71%;14%;10
Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;95;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;SSE;6;54%;46%;10
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;89;69;A stray shower;85;67;S;11;69%;42%;6
Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;97;84;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;82;SSW;9;63%;40%;9
Denver, United States;Partly sunny;89;61;Partly sunny;94;64;WSW;6;27%;23%;9
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;92;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;SSE;11;75%;86%;9
Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;69;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SE;5;67%;49%;6
Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;67;52;Mostly cloudy;69;53;W;12;67%;66%;4
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very hot;108;80;Not as hot;101;78;NNE;8;20%;18%;9
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;Mostly sunny, nice;82;68;WSW;13;74%;0%;9
Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;91;81;A stray thunderstorm;91;81;ESE;5;79%;90%;8
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;Mostly sunny;77;47;ENE;4;51%;8%;6
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;88;75;E;8;65%;64%;12
Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;70;49;A t-storm in spots;65;50;SW;8;62%;42%;5
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;77;Afternoon showers;94;76;SW;6;70%;81%;8
Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with showers;85;80;A couple of showers;89;80;S;8;77%;88%;8
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;86;75;Partly sunny;87;75;ENE;12;53%;44%;12
Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;90;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;WSW;7;61%;64%;10
Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;101;80;Partly sunny, warm;101;79;E;12;49%;70%;10
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;78;65;Sunny and warmer;88;71;E;7;43%;3%;8
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;NE;6;72%;66%;6
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;104;84;Sunny and very warm;100;84;NNE;7;35%;0%;12
Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;61;40;Sunny;68;41;W;6;52%;2%;5
Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;Sunshine and hot;99;69;NNW;9;21%;1%;11
Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;91;84;Becoming cloudy;90;81;WSW;15;62%;55%;10
Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;86;70;Rain and a t-storm;79;70;SSE;5;83%;95%;6
Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;99;79;Mostly cloudy;95;78;SSW;15;54%;60%;10
Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;Thundershowers;74;57;NNW;7;53%;82%;6
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;ENE;13;63%;64%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny and pleasant;85;66;Mostly sunny;83;66;WSW;6;63%;36%;7
Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;91;82;Thunderstorms;92;82;S;9;80%;87%;7
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A shower or t-storm;90;75;ESE;6;75%;67%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;57;23;Partly sunny, mild;59;24;NE;6;20%;0%;8
Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;81;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SW;9;79%;55%;9
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;60;Decreasing clouds;69;60;S;5;71%;5%;5
Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;77;63;Mostly sunny;78;63;NNW;11;64%;0%;8
London, United Kingdom;Nice with some sun;76;63;Partly sunny;78;59;SSW;8;56%;44%;4
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;97;70;Partial sunshine;89;70;S;6;52%;21%;8
Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;Sunny and nice;78;68;SSW;7;66%;2%;6
Madrid, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;81;64;Partly sunny;89;66;W;7;47%;4%;8
Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;A shower in the a.m.;87;82;WSW;8;70%;83%;7
Manaus, Brazil;Sunny intervals;89;77;A shower in spots;87;76;NE;3;74%;64%;6
Manila, Philippines;A shower or t-storm;88;77;Thunderstorm;92;78;SSE;6;69%;75%;7
Melbourne, Australia;Some sun, a shower;56;44;Sun and some clouds;56;44;NNW;13;69%;44%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;67;56;Couple of t-storms;72;59;ESE;6;72%;86%;10
Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;81;A morning shower;89;81;E;9;64%;73%;11
Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy;69;51;Thundershowers;67;52;WNW;6;72%;82%;5
Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, a shower;85;75;A shower in spots;85;75;SSW;13;67%;71%;9
Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy with a shower;64;50;Rain;59;51;SSE;5;82%;90%;1
Montreal, Canada;Showers around;74;57;A stray shower;74;59;WSW;6;63%;76%;7
Moscow, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;53;50;A shower or two;60;51;W;9;76%;81%;2
Mumbai, India;A shower or two;88;79;Cloudy with showers;87;80;SSW;8;80%;91%;9
Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;78;50;Partly sunny;78;50;ENE;7;48%;20%;8
New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;85;66;Sunny and less humid;83;68;SSW;7;46%;5%;8
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;71;Sunny and hot;99;72;WNW;6;31%;0%;9
Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower;73;52;Rather cloudy;69;56;WSW;7;70%;13%;4
Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;89;74;Showers and t-storms;86;74;WNW;5;76%;86%;5
Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;67;54;Partly sunny;72;53;SW;7;59%;55%;5
Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;74;52;A shower in spots;72;55;SSW;9;67%;88%;7
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;83;78;A morning shower;82;77;ESE;8;78%;51%;5
Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;86;75;Couple of t-storms;86;76;WNW;5;86%;87%;8
Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;88;75;Afternoon showers;88;74;ENE;5;80%;75%;9
Paris, France;Increasing clouds;86;67;Strong thunderstorms;78;63;NNW;5;61%;85%;5
Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;63;40;Partly sunny;61;44;NE;6;62%;15%;2
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast, a t-storm;91;77;Downpours;95;77;WSW;5;71%;88%;8
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;85;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;SE;6;67%;66%;6
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A t-storm in spots;92;74;S;5;54%;64%;12
Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;82;61;A t-storm in spots;84;66;ENE;5;57%;57%;6
Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;93;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;73;SE;8;69%;91%;4
Quito, Ecuador;Pleasant and warmer;74;48;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;47;ESE;9;42%;35%;8
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;Decreasing clouds;76;61;W;8;68%;1%;9
Recife, Brazil;Occasional rain;82;73;A shower;81;74;SSE;12;75%;82%;6
Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;57;48;Mostly sunny;60;48;NNW;10;57%;1%;5
Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;71;53;Thundershowers;67;53;NNW;3;82%;83%;5
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;75;62;Periods of sun, nice;76;63;ENE;5;75%;27%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;107;83;Sunny and very warm;110;82;SW;9;9%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;Hot with sunshine;95;66;Partly sunny and hot;94;68;SSE;7;36%;0%;7
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast and cool;65;52;Clouds and sun;69;54;W;7;65%;37%;5
San Francisco, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;73;56;Fog to sun;69;57;WSW;12;65%;0%;8
San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;77;63;Couple of t-storms;78;65;ENE;7;74%;86%;8
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;85;77;A shower or two;85;77;SE;3;76%;75%;11
San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;77;66;A t-storm in spots;78;67;N;5;92%;64%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds;83;59;Partly sunny, nice;82;60;WNW;6;23%;9%;15
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;60;43;More clouds than sun;59;41;ENE;3;58%;24%;2
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;89;74;NE;7;72%;64%;12
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;81;61;Mostly sunny;78;59;NNW;9;61%;1%;8
Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;76;56;Nice with some sun;74;58;NNE;6;62%;57%;7
Seoul, South Korea;Thunderstorm;86;75;Showers and t-storms;88;75;SE;4;80%;87%;6
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;97;82;An afternoon shower;93;81;S;9;72%;70%;7
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;81;A t-storm in spots;86;80;SE;6;77%;80%;7
Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;89;63;Sunshine, very warm;89;63;S;6;49%;28%;8
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;79;Some sun, a shower;87;80;E;7;73%;65%;11
Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;70;54;A shower or t-storm;69;54;S;5;63%;73%;3
Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;64;46;Plenty of sun;64;46;W;8;52%;0%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;A t-storm in spots;94;80;WSW;5;64%;49%;10
Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;66;49;Thundershowers;68;51;ENE;6;63%;62%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;107;78;Sunshine, very hot;109;77;NE;9;21%;0%;8
Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;62;A t-storm in spots;75;63;N;8;75%;56%;3
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;107;81;Mostly sunny, warm;101;84;NE;8;14%;7%;11
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;89;75;Sunny;91;75;N;7;52%;0%;10
Tirana, Albania;Hot with sunshine;99;72;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;ESE;6;32%;0%;8
Tokyo, Japan;Lots of sun, humid;90;74;Sunshine and humid;90;74;S;10;64%;1%;9
Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;57;An afternoon shower;74;60;SW;12;62%;57%;7
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and less humid;89;73;Sunny and pleasant;92;75;E;9;39%;0%;10
Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;Sunny and hot;101;73;S;10;22%;0%;9
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and breezy;72;48;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;ENE;11;25%;0%;8
Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;77;59;Partly sunny;74;57;W;5;57%;14%;6
Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;91;66;Showers and t-storms;90;68;S;5;48%;82%;6
Vientiane, Laos;Couple of t-storms;86;77;A t-storm or two;85;75;WNW;4;75%;82%;9
Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;71;53;Thundershowers;68;48;WNW;8;76%;66%;5
Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;77;56;Nice with some sun;76;55;E;8;63%;27%;6
Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;52;46;A morning shower;54;45;SSW;16;90%;87%;1
Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;91;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;S;6;83%;80%;4
Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;90;60;Sunny and nice;88;62;NE;5;37%;7%;9
