88-year-old Taiwanese wins gold at Japan inventors fair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An 88-year-old man who took part for the first time was one of 29 Taiwanese gold-medal winners at a creativity fair in Tokyo, reports said Saturday.

The 31st edition of the World Genius Convention and Education Expo also saw 17 Taiwanese win silver and six win a special prize, putting Taiwan at the top of the ranking per country.

Hsieh Fa-lien (謝發連) studied at a middle school in Taiwan when the island was still a Japanese colony. Watching airplanes and fixing scooters were evidence of his early interest in mechanics.

The invention that brought him gold in his first-ever international competition was a rust-free piece of machinery that you can put under a pillow to regulate its height and angle, reports said. In addition, the metal feels cool and fresh, which makes it suitable for Taiwan’s hot summers, according to Hsieh.

Another Taiwanese gold-prize winner at the Tokyo event was Chen Yen-ting (陳彥廷), who was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta or Brittle Bone Disease. He and his teacher, Chang Hung-jung (張宏榮), shared the prize for coming up with an app allowing a smartphone to emit a warning signal to a wheelchair user in the event of danger, such as an obstacle or a slope ahead, reports said. When the wheelchair veers to the left for example, the app will automatically switch on the left indicator light.

The device was reportedly an updated version of a system for which he had received an education award from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) personally.