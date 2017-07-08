The Latest: Sports stars in Royal Box at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The first Saturday at Wimbledon, as per tradition, has plenty of sports celebrities in the Royal Box.

Boxer Nicola Adams, swimmer Adam Peaty, field hockey players Kate Richardson-Walsh and Helen Richardson-Walsh, and cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny were among the athletes listed to attend on Day 6.

On Friday, there were several other sports stars in the Royal Box, including David Beckham and Sergio Garcia. Garcia was wearing his green jacket from the Masters.

11:15 a.m.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are among the players whose Wimbledon third-round matches are scheduled to be completed before the tournament heads to its traditional break on the middle Sunday.

For the first time in 33 years, a pair of brothers will both be competing in the third round at the All England Club. Back in 1984, it was Tim and Tom Gullickson. This time, it's 10th-seeded Alexander Zverev and his older sibling, 27th-seeded Mischa.

Mischa plays seven-time champion Federer on Centre Court on Saturday. Alexander faces Sebastian Ofner, a 21-year-old Austrian qualifier who is ranked only 217th.

The past two Wimbledon women's runners-up, No. 1-ranked Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza, also will be trying to reach the second week.

