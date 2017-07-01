First electric self-driving bus appears at NTU for test drives

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first electric self-driving bus in Taiwan, EZ10, hit the road at National Taiwan University Shuiyuan Campus (台灣大學水源校區) Saturday and people can register for a test drive, reports said.

“It felt like a regular car and was very stable,” said Mr. Huang, one of the test volunteers.

EZ10 is a Level 4 self-driving bus belonging to the A.I. driverless vehicle R&D team, which was established by NTU in collaboration with 7Starlake (喜門史塔雷克) late in May.

The automation of cars can be classified into six levels, ranging from level 0 to 5, according to SAE International. Level 4 is high automation, meaning that the driver does not need to attend to the car while it is moving.

From Saturday to July 13, EZ10 will undergo the first stage of test driving in a small-scale enclosed area at NTU in order to measure its stability and adaptability.

Ting Yen-yun (丁彥允), general manager of 7Starlake, said the bus can accommodate up to 12 passengers with six seats available. It can run 20 kilometers per hour for eight hours if fully charged.

“We hope that this type of self-driving bus can become part of the public transit system in the future, serving as a shuttle bus to deliver passengers,” said Ting.

You can register on this webpage for a hands-free drive.