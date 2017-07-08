  1. Home
All Blacks, British Lions draw 3rd test 15-15, share series

By STEVE McMORRAN , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/07/08 17:44

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions played out a 15-15 draw in the third test on Saturday, with a compelling three-test series ending in a bitter stalemate.

New Zealand won the first test 30-15, the Lions won the second 24-21 and Saturday's finale was everything that had been expected — pulsing with incident — until the final deadlock left home fans in stunned silence.

Owen Farrell kicked a penalty in the 77th minute which drew the Lions level at 15-15. The match ended controversially when the All Blacks were awarded what might have been a series-winning penalty — only to see the decision overturned.