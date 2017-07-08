Sri Lanka openers set record in 300-6 vs. Zimbabwe

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka became the first opening pair to share two straight double-century partnerships in one-day international cricket as Sri Lanka scored 300-6 in the fourth match against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The pair added 209 runs for the first wicket following their 229-run stand in the third ODI.

Dickwella scored back-to-back centuries following his maiden international hundred, 102 runs, in the last match. He faced 118 deliveries and hit eight boundaries.

Gunathilaka, who also made his maiden international century in the last match, hit 87 in 101 balls with seven boundaries.

Their partnership ended in the 36th over.

Skipper Angelo Mathews hit 42 off 40 balls and Upul Tharanga 22 off 20.

Offspinner Malcolm Waller took 2-44 in 10 overs. Seamer Chris Mpofu returned 2-61 in nine overs.

Sri Lanka leads the five-match series 2-1.