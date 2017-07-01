Taiwan cooperates with CARE International on Congo and Iraq relief

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is donating US$100,000 (NT$3 million) to the non-government organization CARE International for women and children victims of wars in Congo and Iraq, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday.

The group was founded at the end of World War II as the Cooperative for American Remittances to Europe, but later changed its name to Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere as it turned into a global humanitarian aid organization fighting poverty.

CARE announced the donation from Taiwan to its emergency response fund on its website on Thursday. Tens of thousands of women and children who were suffering amid fighting in Iraq and in the Democratic Republic of Congo would benefit from the money, the group said.

The cooperation between Taiwan and CARE showed the country’s interest in human rights, the fight against sexual violence and the provision of international medical care, MOFA said.

CARE described Taiwan as a “New Emergency Partner” on a similar level as the World Health Organization, the World Bank, the Japanese government and government bodies from several countries including the United States and Germany.

CARE is a federation of 14 national member groups in countries such as Japan, Thailand and India, with 65 million people in 95 countries benefiting from its efforts to support women and children.