Photo of the Day: Five tiger generals in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People dressing in the costumes of the Taiwanese folk deities 'five tiger generals' pose at a press event on June 7 to promote a cultural activity in New Taipei City's Shiding District.

The Shiding District Office is holding a tea experiencing activity from July 22 to 23, introducing its local specialty Oriental Beauty Tea to the participants.

According to the supervisor of Shiding District Huag Shi-fang (黃詩芳), the area has many Taiwanese temples, and the Tiger Temple (虎爺宮廟) is one of the most well-known temples in northern Taiwan. Visitors can also make their own tiger sachets and learn Taiwanese folk cultures during the event.

