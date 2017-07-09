  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Five tiger generals in New Taipei

A tea expriencing activity is taking place in Shiding District

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/09 10:30

Five tiger generals in Shiding District, New Taipei City(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People dressing in the costumes of the Taiwanese folk deities 'five tiger generals' pose at a press event on June 7 to promote a cultural activity in New Taipei City's Shiding District.

The Shiding District Office is holding a tea experiencing activity from July 22 to 23, introducing its local specialty Oriental Beauty Tea to the participants.

According to the supervisor of Shiding District Huag Shi-fang (黃詩芳), the area has many Taiwanese temples, and the Tiger Temple (虎爺宮廟) is one of the most well-known temples in northern Taiwan. Visitors can also make their own tiger sachets and learn Taiwanese folk cultures during the event. 

For more information about the event, please visit the official website.
