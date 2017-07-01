Hail possible in Central and Southern Taiwan: CWB

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hail was possible Saturday afternoon and evening in the counties of Chiayi, Yunlin and Nantou in Southern and Central Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau warned.

In addition, major rain warnings came into effect for 13 counties and cities all the way from New Taipei City in the north to the Kaohsiung area in the south.

Hot weather islandwide was likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy rain in most parts of the country, according to forecasters.

The likelihood of hailstones dropping out of the sky was highest in the Chiayi County townships of Meishan and Zhuqi, which is close to the scenic Alishan mountain park, in Yunlin County’s famous coffee-producing center of Gukeng, and in the Nantou County townships of Zhushan, Lugu, Jiji, Mingjian, Caotun and Zhongliao, according to forecasters.

In addition, residents had to be prepared for thunder and lightning, sudden gusts of wind and swelling rivers in a total of 13 cities and counties. The list included New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County and Miaoli in the north, Yilan and mountainous parts of Hualien in the east, Taichung, Nantou, Changhua and Yunlin in Central Taiwan, and Chiayi County, Tainan and Kaohsiung in the south.