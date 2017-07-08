Photo of the Day: Theme park fireworks show in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fireworks display took place at the Leofoo Village Theme Park in Taiwan's Hsinchu County On July 7.

As the summer vacation comes, the amusement park extends the opening hour until 8 p.m. everyday from July to August in order to attract students and families. The organizer also arranges several night light show and firework display during the extra opening hours, creating a magical atmosphere for the visitors at night.

For more information about the events and prices of the theme park, please visit the official website.