Photo of the Day: Theme park fireworks show in northern Taiwan

All visitors are welcome to enjoy the fireworks display and light show in Hsinchu

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/08 10:30

Fireworks display at Leofoo Village Theme Park(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fireworks display took place at the Leofoo Village Theme Park in Taiwan's Hsinchu County On July 7.

As the summer vacation comes, the amusement park extends the opening hour until 8 p.m. everyday from July to August in order to attract students and families. The organizer also arranges several night light show and firework display during the extra opening hours, creating a magical atmosphere for the visitors at night.

For more information about the events and prices of the theme park, please visit the official website.
