Sixteen migrant workers drown at sea after attempting to illegally enter Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A group of Vietnamese tried to entry Taiwan from China are reported dead as their boat capsized off the coast of China’s Guangdong Province.

Chinese authorities found 16 bodies in the offshore of Guangdong Province and contact its Vietnamese embassy in order to investigate further information, reports said.

Seven people in the capsizing boat are verified as Vietnamese nationals by Vietnamese authorities. Search for other missing migrant workers and DNA test are still ongoing.

According to Vietnamese media, seven among the sixteen people are confirmed as Vietnamese nationals, while other migrants’ identity remains to be confirmed.

A family member of a migrant who died in the accident told the press that his son met with a broker with other 22 Vietnamese and departed for China in late February.

He later got a call from his son on March 30 from China saying that they got a boat and planned to enter Taiwan and seek for jobs, and then they lost contact until the official brought him the message of the accident.