Taiwanese artists parade for 2017 Avignon Off in France

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Four groups of performing artists from Taiwan paraded on the streets as 2017 Avignon Off (Festival Off d'Avignon) kicked off July 7 in southern France.

The four groups, including Puppet & Its Double Theater (無獨有偶工作室劇團), Formosa Circus Art (FOCA 福爾摩沙馬戲團), Tjimur Dance Theatre (蒂摩爾古薪舞集), and choreographer Tien Hsiao-tzu (田孝慈) with her team will be performing at theater La Condition des Soies (絲品劇院) and at the center for choreography Les Hivernales until the end of July.

The four performing groups were selected by the Ministry of Culture, which has supported Taiwanese artists to join Avignon Off since 2006, as a way to promote cultural exchanges between domestic and foreign artists, and produce opportunities for Taiwan’s artists to be seen on the international stage.

Avignon Off is a fringe festival of the annual Avignon Festival, which is described as “In”, the original and formal side of the event. Organized by independent groups with a focus on popular performances, Avignon Off has drawn thousands of artists and tourists around the world over the years.

According to the Cultural Center of Taiwan in Paris (駐法國臺灣文化中心), which is responsible for the arrangement of Taiwan’s artists and performances at the festival, Puppet & Its Double Theater will once again present their unique poetic storytelling and techniques of manipulating marionettes as this is the second time the troupe was chosen to perform at the festival.

Formosa Circus Art, on the other hand, is known for using handy and ordinary tools instead of traditional props to produce a new type of circus performances.

Tjimur Dance Theatre, a modern dance troupe reflecting the culture of Payiwan (排灣族), an indigenous group mainly inhabiting the southeast of Taiwan, and choreographer Tien Hsiao-tzu, are expected to give their performances with a touch of Taiwan’s political and social scene.

