BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

CHINA-JAILED NOBEL LAUREATE — China's imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo's two brothers are being allowed to travel to a northeastern city to visit him in a hospital, a friend and a former lawyer said, as concerns mount over his deteriorating health. By Gillian Wong. SENT: 650 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — Two U.S. bombers fly to the Korean Peninsula to join fighter jets from South Korea and Japan for a practice bombing run as part of a training mission in response to North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programs, officials said. SENT: 470 words, photos.

KASHMIR-REBEL DEATH ANNIVERSARY — Tens of thousands of soldiers and police are patrolling deserted streets in Indian-controlled Kashmir to enforce a curfew on the anniversary of the killing of a charismatic rebel leader. By Aijaz Hussain. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SRI LANKA-ELEPHANTS — A group of wealthy businessmen, a Buddhist priest and other social higher-ups on trial in Sri Lanka for allegedly keeping illegally captured elephants may get their animals back — legally. By Krishan Francis. SENT: 750 words, photos. WITH: THAILAND-IVORY TRADE — Thai police say they made progress in ivory trade crackdown. By Kaweewit Kaewjinda. SENT: 400 words, photo.

JAPAN-HEAVY RAIN — The death toll from heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan this week has risen to 15, as rescue workers reach isolated villages where at least 14 others are missing and feared dead. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 320 words, photos.

