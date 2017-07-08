International balloon festival lights up eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The light show concert of the Balloon Festival takes place at Sanxiantai (三仙台) in Taiwan's southeastern County of Taitung on June 8, attracting thousands of people to enjoy the scenery of hot air balloons igniting the sky before the sunrise.

The 2017 Taiwan International Balloon Festival has started on June 30 in Taitung. To bring the vitality into the villiages and towns, the Taitung Government starts to hold the lights show, which are part of the series of events of the festival, at many small places in Taitung.

The light show was suspended due to the Typhoon Nepartak invaded Taiwan last year. After a long preparation, it made a successful comeback today at 4 a.m, as the dawn set off the spectacular hot air balloons with beautiful melody surrounded. Many visitors camped out on the beach beside the Sanxiantai bridge a day before in order to not miss the annual event.

According to Taitung Magistrate Huang Chien-ting (黃健庭), the festival will last until August 6. The upcoming light shows will take place in many other Taitung's famous spots such as Dapo Pond in Chishang Township, Jhihben hot spring area, and Luye Gaotai.

For more information, please visit the official website.