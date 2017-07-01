Indonesia to deport 18 Taiwanese fraud suspects

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Indonesia is preparing to deport 18 Taiwanese citizens suspected of electronic fraud following the recent expulsion of six others, reports said Saturday.

At present, there is no sign that they might be put on a flight to China, reports said. Over the past year, several countries, including Turkey and Kenya, deported Taiwanese scam suspects to China because that country said the fraud suspects were all Chinese citizens, while Taiwan did not have official diplomatic relations with that country.

Police on the island of Sumatra recently broke up a fraud ring which resulted in the detention of 78 suspects, mostly Chinese but also an estimated 24 Taiwanese nationals.

The group was making an estimated US$1 million (NT$30.5 million) a month by posing as prosecutors or anti-corruption investigators and extorting money from Chinese and Taiwanese officials they were threatening to investigate.

Indonesia first deported 34 Chinese and six Taiwanese, leaving 20 Chinese and 18 Taiwanese in detention at an immigration facility in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra, reports said. Even though no Indonesian citizens had been harmed in the scams, the actions of the fraud ring still violated local laws and immigration regulations, officials said.

The national government still had to send airplane tickets and funds to the local judicial authorities before the deportations could start.