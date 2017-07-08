BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|50
|37
|.575
|—
|New York
|44
|40
|.524
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|45
|43
|.511
|5½
|Toronto
|40
|46
|.465
|9½
|Baltimore
|40
|46
|.465
|9½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|46
|39
|.541
|—
|Minnesota
|45
|41
|.523
|1½
|Kansas City
|44
|41
|.518
|2
|Detroit
|38
|47
|.447
|8
|Chicago
|37
|48
|.435
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|28
|.678
|—
|Los Angeles
|44
|46
|.489
|16½
|Texas
|42
|44
|.488
|16½
|Seattle
|42
|46
|.477
|17½
|Oakland
|38
|49
|.437
|21
___
|Friday's Games
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Houston 12, Toronto 2
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 11, Detroit 2
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 9, Baltimore 6
Colorado 12, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Kansas City 1
Seattle 7, Oakland 2
|Saturday's Games
Milwaukee (Suter 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-4)
Houston (Fiers 5-3) at Toronto (Stroman 8-5)
Baltimore (Miley 3-7) at Minnesota (Mejia 4-3)
Boston (Porcello 4-10) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 6-6)
Detroit (Verlander 5-5) at Cleveland (Clevinger 4-3)
Kansas City (Kennedy 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 6-3)
L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-9) at Texas (Ross 1-1)
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 4-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 5-1)
Oakland (Smith 0-0) at Seattle (Moore 1-1)