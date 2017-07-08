  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/07/08 13:30
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0237 American League

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 50 37 .575
New York 44 40 .524
Tampa Bay 45 43 .511
Toronto 40 46 .465
Baltimore 40 46 .465
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 46 39 .541
Minnesota 45 41 .523
Kansas City 44 41 .518 2
Detroit 38 47 .447 8
Chicago 37 48 .435 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 59 28 .678
Los Angeles 44 46 .489 16½
Texas 42 44 .488 16½
Seattle 42 46 .477 17½
Oakland 38 49 .437 21

___

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Houston 12, Toronto 2

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 11, Detroit 2

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 9, Baltimore 6

Colorado 12, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Kansas City 1

Seattle 7, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee (Suter 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-4)

Houston (Fiers 5-3) at Toronto (Stroman 8-5)

Baltimore (Miley 3-7) at Minnesota (Mejia 4-3)

Boston (Porcello 4-10) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 6-6)

Detroit (Verlander 5-5) at Cleveland (Clevinger 4-3)

Kansas City (Kennedy 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 6-3)

L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-9) at Texas (Ross 1-1)

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 4-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 5-1)

Oakland (Smith 0-0) at Seattle (Moore 1-1)