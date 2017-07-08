BC-BBA--AL Leaders,0398

TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Altuve, Houston, .342; Ramirez, Cleveland, .332; Judge, New York, .330; Gamel, Seattle, .329; Correa, Houston, .320; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .316; Mancini, Baltimore, .315; Reddick, Houston, .314; Garcia, Chicago, .313; Castro, New York, .313; 1 tied at .313.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 75; Springer, Houston, 74; Ramirez, Cleveland, 61; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 60; Betts, Boston, 59; Correa, Houston, 59; Altuve, Houston, 58; Gardner, New York, 58; Reddick, Houston, 55; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 54; 3 tied at 53.

RBI_Judge, New York, 66; Cruz, Seattle, 63; Sano, Minnesota, 61; Cano, Seattle, 60; Correa, Houston, 60; KDavis, Oakland, 60; Springer, Houston, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 58; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 57; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 56; 3 tied at 55.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 113; Ramirez, Cleveland, 107; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 106; Abreu, Chicago, 101; Springer, Houston, 101; Andrus, Texas, 100; Hosmer, Kansas City, 100; Correa, Houston, 99; Judge, New York, 97; 2 tied at 96.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 29; Lowrie, Oakland, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Altuve, Houston, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Abreu, Chicago, 23; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 23; Gurriel, Houston, 23; Schoop, Baltimore, 23; Pillar, Toronto, 22; 3 tied at 21.

TRIPLES_Castellanos, Detroit, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 5; Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 4; Sanchez, Chicago, 4; 7 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 30; Springer, Houston, 27; Moustakas, Kansas City, 25; KDavis, Oakland, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 24; Smoak, Toronto, 23; Gallo, Texas, 21; Sano, Minnesota, 20; Alonso, Oakland, 19; Healy, Oakland, 19; 5 tied at 18.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 25; Andrus, Texas, 20; Dyson, Seattle, 20; Altuve, Houston, 18; DeShields, Texas, 18; Buxton, Minnesota, 16; Betts, Boston, 15; Cain, Kansas City, 15; RDavis, Oakland, 14; 2 tied at 13.

PITCHING_Vargas, Kansas City, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10-3; Santana, Minnesota, 10-6; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Pomeranz, Boston, 9-4; 5 tied at 8.

ERA_Vargas, Kansas City, 2.62; Sale, Boston, 2.75; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.85; Santana, Minnesota, 2.99; McCullers, Houston, 3.06; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.20; Stroman, Toronto, 3.42; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.44; Severino, New York, 3.52; Darvish, Texas, 3.56; 1 tied at 3.60.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 178; Archer, Tampa Bay, 139; Darvish, Texas, 119; Kluber, Cleveland, 115; Carrasco, Cleveland, 114; Severino, New York, 114; Estrada, Toronto, 110; McCullers, Houston, 106; Bauer, Cleveland, 103; Porcello, Boston, 102; 1 tied at 99.