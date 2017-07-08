BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|261
|010
|200—12
|14
|0
|Toronto
|000
|010
|001—
|2
|6
|1
Morton, Hoyt (7), Sipp (8), Martes (9) and Gattis; A.Sanchez, Bolsinger (2), Beliveau (8) and Montero. W_Morton 6-3. L_A.Sanchez 0-2. HRs_Houston, Correa, Springer 2, Gattis. Toronto, Carrera, Tulowitzki.
___
|Detroit
|000
|101
|000—
|2
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|005
|004
|20x—11
|16
|1
Zimmermann, C.Bell (4), Wilson (6), Hardy (7), Stumpf (8) and Avila; Carrasco, McAllister (8), Armstrong (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 10-3. L_Zimmermann 5-7. HRs_Cleveland, Zimmer, Chisenhall.
___
|Boston
|004
|120
|001—8
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|200
|100—3
|10
|0
Pomeranz, Hembree (7), M.Barnes (7), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Odorizzi, Whitley (5), Diaz (8), Kolarek (9) and Ramos. W_Pomeranz 9-4. L_Odorizzi 5-4. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr., Pedroia, Ramirez. Tampa Bay, Souza Jr..
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|0
|Texas
|350
|002
|00x—10
|12
|0
Nolasco, Petit (2), Paredes (4), Morin (6), Middleton (8) and Maldonado, Graterol; Hamels, Jeffress (8), Grilli (9) and Lucroy. W_Hamels 4-0. L_Nolasco 4-10. HRs_Texas, Mazara, Beltre, Odor.
___
|Baltimore
|204
|000
|000—6
|12
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|250
|02x—9
|14
|1
Gausman, Castro (5), O'Day (6), Hart (7), Britton (8) and C.Joseph; Jorge, Hildenberger (3), Pressly (6), Belisle (7), Rogers (8), Kintzler (9) and Gimenez. W_Hildenberger 1-0. L_Castro 1-1. Sv_Kintzler (24). HRs_Baltimore, Machado 2, Smith.
___
|Oakland
|002
|000
|000—2
|3
|0
|Seattle
|102
|000
|04x—7
|11
|1
Manaea, Hendriks (8), Neal (8) and Lavarnway, Maxwell; Paxton, Vincent (8), Rzepczynski (9), Cishek (9) and Zunino. W_Paxton 7-3. L_Manaea 7-5. HRs_Seattle, Cruz.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|202
|500—9
|14
|5
|New York
|010
|210
|000—4
|4
|1
Guerra, Hughes (7), Drake (8), J.Barnes (9) and Pina; Montgomery, Webb (5), Clippard (6), Shreve (7), Cessa (8) and Au.Romine. W_Hader 1-0. L_Clippard 1-5. HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar 2. New York, Choi, Judge.
___
|Chicago
|010
|000
|201—
|4
|11
|0
|Colorado
|420
|112
|02x—12
|17
|1
Holland, Minaya (5), Holmberg (5), Beck (6), Jennings (7), Robertson (8) and Narvaez; Marquez, Ottavino (8), Senzatela (9) and Wolters. W_Marquez 6-4. L_Holland 5-9. HRs_Chicago, Anderson. Colorado, Blackmon, Arenado, LeMahieu.
___
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|201
|01x—4
|10
|0
Hammel, Feliz (7), Moylan (8) and S.Perez; Maeda, Fields (6), Stewart (7), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Maeda 7-4. L_Hammel 4-8. Sv_Jansen (21). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|3
|Chicago
|000
|301
|02x—6
|10
|3
T.Williams, LeBlanc (4), Marinez (6), Bastardo (8) and Cervelli; Butler, Edwards (5), Strop (6), Uehara (8), W.Davis (9) and Caratini, Contreras. W_Edwards 3-1. L_T.Williams 3-4. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo, Bryant 2.
___
|San Diego
|101
|010
|001—4
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|200—3
|9
|0
Richard, Maton (7), Hand (7), Maurer (9) and Hedges; Pivetta, Neshek (8), Neris (9) and Rupp. W_Hand 2-4. L_Neris 2-3. Sv_Maurer (18). HRs_San Diego, Hedges 2, Pirela. Philadelphia, Joseph.
___
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|120
|0—4
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|001
|003
|1—5
|10
|0
Dickey, Jose Ramirez (8), Johnson (9), S.Freeman (9), Krol (10) and Flowers; Scherzer, O.Perez (8), Treinen (9), Grace (10), Albers (10) and Wieters. W_Albers 5-1. L_Krol 1-2. HRs_Atlanta, Freeman.
___
|New York
|110
|210
|100—6
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|002
|200
|010—5
|10
|2
deGrom, Blevins (8), Sewald (8), Reed (9) and d'Arnaud; C.Martinez, Brebbia (6), Lyons (7), Tuivailala (8), Rosenthal (9) and Molina. W_deGrom 9-3. L_C.Martinez 6-8. Sv_Reed (15). HRs_New York, Bruce, Reyes. St. Louis, Grichuk, Fowler, Gyorko, DeJong.
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|003—3
|8
|1
|Arizona
|020
|110
|20x—6
|8
|0
Adleman, Wood (6), Storen (8) and Barnhart; Greinke, McFarland (8), Barrett (9), Rodney (9) and Mathis. W_Greinke 11-4. L_Adleman 5-6. Sv_Rodney (22). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler, Votto. Arizona, Goldschmidt.
___
|Miami
|410
|010
|000—6
|16
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
Straily, McGowan (9) and Realmuto; Moore, Gearrin (4), Osich (7), Crick (9) and Posey. W_Straily 7-4. L_Moore 3-9. HRs_Miami, Stanton, Realmuto. San Francisco, Span.