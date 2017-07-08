BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0753

Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Houston 261 010 200—12 14 0 Toronto 000 010 001— 2 6 1

Morton, Hoyt (7), Sipp (8), Martes (9) and Gattis; A.Sanchez, Bolsinger (2), Beliveau (8) and Montero. W_Morton 6-3. L_A.Sanchez 0-2. HRs_Houston, Correa, Springer 2, Gattis. Toronto, Carrera, Tulowitzki.

Detroit 000 101 000— 2 10 0 Cleveland 005 004 20x—11 16 1

Zimmermann, C.Bell (4), Wilson (6), Hardy (7), Stumpf (8) and Avila; Carrasco, McAllister (8), Armstrong (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 10-3. L_Zimmermann 5-7. HRs_Cleveland, Zimmer, Chisenhall.

Boston 004 120 001—8 11 0 Tampa Bay 000 200 100—3 10 0

Pomeranz, Hembree (7), M.Barnes (7), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Odorizzi, Whitley (5), Diaz (8), Kolarek (9) and Ramos. W_Pomeranz 9-4. L_Odorizzi 5-4. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr., Pedroia, Ramirez. Tampa Bay, Souza Jr..

Los Angeles 000 000 000— 0 3 0 Texas 350 002 00x—10 12 0

Nolasco, Petit (2), Paredes (4), Morin (6), Middleton (8) and Maldonado, Graterol; Hamels, Jeffress (8), Grilli (9) and Lucroy. W_Hamels 4-0. L_Nolasco 4-10. HRs_Texas, Mazara, Beltre, Odor.

Baltimore 204 000 000—6 12 1 Minnesota 000 250 02x—9 14 1

Gausman, Castro (5), O'Day (6), Hart (7), Britton (8) and C.Joseph; Jorge, Hildenberger (3), Pressly (6), Belisle (7), Rogers (8), Kintzler (9) and Gimenez. W_Hildenberger 1-0. L_Castro 1-1. Sv_Kintzler (24). HRs_Baltimore, Machado 2, Smith.

Oakland 002 000 000—2 3 0 Seattle 102 000 04x—7 11 1

Manaea, Hendriks (8), Neal (8) and Lavarnway, Maxwell; Paxton, Vincent (8), Rzepczynski (9), Cishek (9) and Zunino. W_Paxton 7-3. L_Manaea 7-5. HRs_Seattle, Cruz.

INTERLEAGUE Milwaukee 000 202 500—9 14 5 New York 010 210 000—4 4 1

Guerra, Hughes (7), Drake (8), J.Barnes (9) and Pina; Montgomery, Webb (5), Clippard (6), Shreve (7), Cessa (8) and Au.Romine. W_Hader 1-0. L_Clippard 1-5. HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar 2. New York, Choi, Judge.

Chicago 010 000 201— 4 11 0 Colorado 420 112 02x—12 17 1

Holland, Minaya (5), Holmberg (5), Beck (6), Jennings (7), Robertson (8) and Narvaez; Marquez, Ottavino (8), Senzatela (9) and Wolters. W_Marquez 6-4. L_Holland 5-9. HRs_Chicago, Anderson. Colorado, Blackmon, Arenado, LeMahieu.

Kansas City 000 100 000—1 5 0 Los Angeles 000 201 01x—4 10 0

Hammel, Feliz (7), Moylan (8) and S.Perez; Maeda, Fields (6), Stewart (7), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Maeda 7-4. L_Hammel 4-8. Sv_Jansen (21). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 000 000 100—1 6 3 Chicago 000 301 02x—6 10 3

T.Williams, LeBlanc (4), Marinez (6), Bastardo (8) and Cervelli; Butler, Edwards (5), Strop (6), Uehara (8), W.Davis (9) and Caratini, Contreras. W_Edwards 3-1. L_T.Williams 3-4. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo, Bryant 2.

San Diego 101 010 001—4 8 0 Philadelphia 000 100 200—3 9 0

Richard, Maton (7), Hand (7), Maurer (9) and Hedges; Pivetta, Neshek (8), Neris (9) and Rupp. W_Hand 2-4. L_Neris 2-3. Sv_Maurer (18). HRs_San Diego, Hedges 2, Pirela. Philadelphia, Joseph.

Atlanta 000 100 120 0—4 7 0 Washington 000 001 003 1—5 10 0

(10 innings)

Dickey, Jose Ramirez (8), Johnson (9), S.Freeman (9), Krol (10) and Flowers; Scherzer, O.Perez (8), Treinen (9), Grace (10), Albers (10) and Wieters. W_Albers 5-1. L_Krol 1-2. HRs_Atlanta, Freeman.

New York 110 210 100—6 9 0 St. Louis 002 200 010—5 10 2

deGrom, Blevins (8), Sewald (8), Reed (9) and d'Arnaud; C.Martinez, Brebbia (6), Lyons (7), Tuivailala (8), Rosenthal (9) and Molina. W_deGrom 9-3. L_C.Martinez 6-8. Sv_Reed (15). HRs_New York, Bruce, Reyes. St. Louis, Grichuk, Fowler, Gyorko, DeJong.

Cincinnati 000 000 003—3 8 1 Arizona 020 110 20x—6 8 0

Adleman, Wood (6), Storen (8) and Barnhart; Greinke, McFarland (8), Barrett (9), Rodney (9) and Mathis. W_Greinke 11-4. L_Adleman 5-6. Sv_Rodney (22). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler, Votto. Arizona, Goldschmidt.

Miami 410 010 000—6 16 0 San Francisco 000 000 001—1 5 0

Straily, McGowan (9) and Realmuto; Moore, Gearrin (4), Osich (7), Crick (9) and Posey. W_Straily 7-4. L_Moore 3-9. HRs_Miami, Stanton, Realmuto. San Francisco, Span.