BC-SOC--CONCACAF Gold Gup Standings

CONCACAF Gold Cup Standings

By The Associated Press GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 Costa Rica 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Honduras 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 French Guyana 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 Friday, July 7 At Harrison, New Jersey

Canada 4, French Guyana 2

Costa Rica 1, Honduras 0

Tuesday, July 11 At Houston

Costa Rica vs. Canada

Honduras vs. French Guyana

Friday, July 14 At Frisco, Texas

Costa Rica vs. French Guyana

Canada vs. Honduras

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Martinique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicaragua 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saturday, July 8

At Nashville, Tennessee

United States vs. Panama

Martinique vs. Nicaragua

Wednesday, July 12 At Tampa, Florida

Panama vs. Nicaragua

United States vs. Martinique

Saturday, July 15 At Cleveland

Panama vs. Martinique

Nicaragua vs. United States

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Curacao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sunday, July 9 At San Diego

Curacao vs. Jamaica

Mexico vs. El Salvador

Thursday, July 13 At Denver

El Salvador vs. Curacao

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Sunday, July 16 At San Antonio

Jamaica vs. El Salvador

Curacao vs. Mexico

QUARTERFINALS Wednesday, July 19 At Philadelphia Quarterfinal One

Group A winner vs. Group B second place

Quarterfinal Two

Group B winner vs. Group A or C third place

Thursday, July 20 At Glendale, Arizona Quarterfinal Three

Group C winner vs. Group A or B third place

Quarterfinal Four

Group C second place vs. Group A second place

SEMIFINALS Saturday, July 22 At Arlington, Texas

Quarterfinal One winner vs. Quarterfinal Two winner

Sunday, July 23 At Pasadena, California

Quarterfinal Three winner vs. Quarterfinal Four winner

CHAMPIONSHIP Wednesday, July 26

At Santa Clara, California

Semifinal winners