India puts Kashmir in lockdown on rebel's death anniversary

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Tens of thousands of armed soldiers and police are patrolling deserted streets in Indian-controlled Kashmir to enforce a curfew on the anniversary of the killing of a charismatic rebel leader.

Security forces Saturday sealed off the hometown of the 22-year-old Burhan Wani, who was killed along with two associates in a brief gunbattle with Indian troops last year.

Authorities have also shut mobile internet services as part of the security lockdown to stop activists from rallying online support against Indian rule.

Separatist leaders, who challenge India's sovereignty over Kashmir, have called for a strike and protests to honor Wani.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.