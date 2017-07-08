  1. Home
  2. World

China's ailing Nobel laureate's brothers visit; fears mount

By GILLIAN WONG , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/07/08 11:56

In this image taken from Jan 6, 2008, video footage by AP Video, Liu Xiaobo looks at documents in his home in Beijing, China. According

FILE - In this Thursday, June 29, 2017, file photo, an online video clip shows China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo lying on

In this image taken from Jan 6, 2008, video footage by AP Video, Liu Xiaobo speaks during an interview in his home in Beijing, China. A

BEIJING (AP) — China's imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo's two brothers are being allowed to travel to a northeastern city to visit him in a hospital as concerns mount over his deteriorating health.

A German cancer specialist has arrived in China to help treat Liu — though it's not immediately clear if he had been able to see the dissident suffering from late-stage liver cancer. The specialist was allowed in by China following international criticism of Beijing's handling of Liu's illness and calls for him to be treated abroad.

The German foreign ministry says it has learned that Liu's health is deteriorating rapidly. Chinese doctors in charge of Liu's treatment said Friday they have stopped using cancer-fighting drugs so as not to overwhelm his severely weakened liver.