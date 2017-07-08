Immaculate Carrasco leads Indians over Tigers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Carrasco handled Detroit's lineup for the second time in a week — striking out a season-high 11 and pulling off a rare nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning — and Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run homer, leading the Cleveland Indians to an 11-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in Major League Baseball on Friday night.

Carrasco (10-3) allowed two runs in seven innings to win his fifth straight decision. He limited the Tigers to one run in seven innings on July 1.

The right-hander also recorded an "immaculate inning" by striking out the side in the fifth on nine pitches. Carrasco is just the second pitcher in Cleveland history to do it, joining Justin Masterson (2014).

Chisenhall connected in Cleveland's five-run third off Jordan Zimmerman (5-7), who remains winless since June 3.

Michael Brantley had four RBIs, Francisco Lindor drove in three and rookie Bradley Zimmer homered for the Indians, who played their fourth straight game without manager Terry Francona. He remains in the Cleveland Clinic following a heart procedure.

ASTROS 12, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer homered twice and tied a career high with five RBIs as Houston rocked Aaron Sanchez in his return from the disabled list, propelling the Astros over Toronto.

Springer hit his 26th and 27th homers of the season, including a two-run shot off Sanchez (0-2) in the second inning. The All-Star outfielder had four hits, and the Astros improved their major league-leading record to 59-28.

Making his first appearance since May because of a blister on his pitching hand, Sanchez allowed a career-high eight runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Houston's Carlos Correa extended the longest active hitting streak in the majors to a career-high 15 with his 18th homer in the first inning. Evan Gattis added his seventh homer in the seventh.

The support eased Charlie Morton's (6-3) return to action. The right-hander, sidelined since May 24 with a right lat strain, gave Houston one-run ball over six innings, surrendering four hits to tie his season low.

CUBS 6, PIRATES 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant hit two homers and drove in four runs and Anthony Rizzo went deep as Chicago beat Pittsburgh.

Rizzo chased Trevor Williams (3-4) with a two-run drive in the fourth that made it 3-0.

Bryant hit a solo shot against Jhan Marinez in the sixth that cleared the left-field bleachers and added a two-run drive in the eighth off Antonio Bastardo. He also had an RBI triple and finished with four hits, helping Chicago start the weekend series on a winning note after dropping six of nine.

Carl Edwards Jr. (3-1) threw 1 2/3 innings. Pedro Strop gave up an RBI single to Josh Bell in the seventh. But Koji Uehara retired the side in the eighth, and Wade Davis worked the ninth.

RED SOX 8, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — Dustin Pedroia, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hanley Ramirez each homered while Drew Pomeranz won his third consecutive start as Boston beat Tampa Bay.

Pedroia hit a two-run shot during a four-run third, and Bradley had a fourth-inning solo drive off Jake Odorizzi (5-4) as Boston took a 5-0 lead.

Pomeranz (9-4) limited Tampa Bay to two runs over six innings despite allowing six hits and five walks.

Steven Souza Jr. hit a solo homer in the seventh for the Rays, who beat Chris Sale and the AL East-leading Red Sox 4-1 in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night. The Rays, third in the division, trail Boston by 5 1/2 games.

NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 4, 10 INNINGS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Murphy's one-out RBI single in the 10th inning capped Washington's comeback victory over Atlanta.

Adrian Sanchez led off the 10th against Ian Krol (1-2) with his first major league hit and two batters later moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman's single. Murphy lofted an opposite-field single over left fielder Matt Kemp's head to win it.

Matt Albers (5-1) induced Kemp's double play grounder to end the 10th to help the Nationals escape a two-on jam.

METS 6, CARDINALS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jose Reyes and Jay Bruce hit solo home runs to help Jacob deGrom win his fifth straight decision, leading New York over St. Louis.

Bruce's homer in the fifth broke a 4-4 tie. It was his 11th home run in 61 career games at Busch Stadium.

DeGrom (9-3) gave up four runs, all on solo homers, in seven innings. It was the first time in his career that deGrom gave up four home runs in a game, but it was good enough to tie his career-best winning streak set in 2014.

Addison Reed earned his 15th save in 17 chances.

RANGERS 10, ANGELS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cole Hamels threw 7 2/3 innings and Adrian Beltre's three-run homer highlighted a five-run second inning as Texas beat Los Angeles.

Hamels (4-0) allowed three singles, two to Albert Pujols, and one walk. He struck out six, matching his season high, in his third start since returning from the disabled list on June 26.

Ricky Nolasco (4-10) was rocked for eight earned runs in 1 2/3 innings and gave up back-to-back homers to Beltre and Rougned Odor. He entered the game with 15 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings that included his sixth career shutout.

PADRES 4, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Austin Hedges hit a pair of solo homers and had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the ninth, while Jose Pirela also went deep as San Diego beat Philadelphia.

After Cory Spangenberg and Carlos Asuaje hit singles off Hector Neris (2-3), Hedges fouled off a safety squeeze before hitting a fly ball to right-center that drove in the go-ahead run.

Padres starter Clayton Richard allowed one run and five hits in six innings before a 94-minute rain delay forced him out. Brad Hand (2-4) got four outs for the win and Brandon Maurer finished for his 18th save.