Carrasco has "immaculate inning" as Indians roll Tigers 11-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Carrasco pitched one immaculate inning and six more impressive ones.

Carrasco handled Detroit's lineup for the second time in a week — striking out a season-high 11 and pulling off a rare nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning — and Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run homer, leading the Cleveland Indians to an 11-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Carrasco (10-3) allowed two runs in seven innings to win his fifth straight decision. He limited the Tigers to one run in seven innings on July 1.

The right-hander also recorded an "immaculate inning" by striking out the side in the fifth on nine pitches. Carrasco is just the second pitcher in Cleveland history to do it, joining Justin Masterson (2014). He's also only the 84th in major league history, according to Major League Baseball's website.

Carrasco didn't realize he had done something special until he got back to the dugout.

"It was really impressive," he said. "It felt good."

Carrasco didn't make the All-Star team, but Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor believes he should have.

"I know he's got the stuff to be a No. 1 starter and he deserves to be in the All-Star Game," said Lindor, had three RBIs. "It's just whenever he goes out there and does what he does best, it's pretty special. It's pretty cool. Whenever you see big league hitters miss the ball by 5 feet, that means he's doing something right."

Chisenhall connected in Cleveland's five-run third off Jordan Zimmerman (5-7), who remains winless since June 3.

Michael Brantley had four RBIs, Lindor drove in three and rookie Bradley Zimmer homered for the Indians, who played their fourth straight game without manager Terry Francona. He remains in the Cleveland Clinic following a heart procedure.

Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez became the ninth active player to collect 2,000 career hits, with a single in the second inning. Martinez received a lengthy standing ovation from Indians fans, who cheered him for eight seasons before he was traded in 2009.

"It's special to have it done here," said Martinez, who got his first hit in Cleveland in 2002. "I feel like it's where everything started for me. I will always remember this day, until I die."

Francona remains hospitalized after undergoing a cardiac ablation to correct an irregular heartbeat. The 58-year-old had been experiencing light-headedness and a rapid heart rate over the past month and doctors feel they have treated the problem.

Francona will likely be discharged over the weekend, but will skip the All-Star Game in Miami next week before rejoining the Indians on Thursday for a workout in Oakland.

Chisenhall's two-run homer capped a five-run, five-hit third inning off Zimmerman.

Brantley hit a two-run double and Jose Ramirez beat out an infield single to drive in Cleveland's third run before Chisenhall belted his 12th homer, dropping to a knee to admire his no-doubt-about-it liner to right.