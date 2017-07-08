Taurasi, Griner lead Mercury in 92-77 win over Stars

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 17 points and Brittney Griner had 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, lifting the Phoenix Mercury over the San Antonio Stars 92-77 in the WNBA on Friday night.

Griner hit a hook shot just before the halftime buzzer to give Phoenix a 45-35 lead. She and Taurasi combined to score 24 points in the half. Taurasi scored five points during the Mercury's 11-2 run to open the third quarter for a 56-37 lead.

Phoenix cruised in the second half, even after Taurasi was ejected with 8:55 remaining after her second technical foul.

Leilani Mitchell also scored 15 points for Phoenix (9-6). She made her third 3-pointer to give the Mercury an 85-65 lead midway through the fourth.

Kayla McBride scored 10 of her 22 points in the first quarter for San Antonio (1-16). Alex Montgomery added 12 points and Kelsey Plum had six assists.

Elsewhere, Layshia Clarendon scored a career-high 27 points to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 89-68.

Clarendon was 11 of 15 from the field, and had eight rebounds and six assists.

Rookie Brittney Sykes added 18 points for Atlanta (7-8), which won just its second game in the last six series meetings. Tiffany Hayes scored 11 points and Elizabeth Williams tied a season high with six blocks for the second straight game.

Clarendon scored six of Atlanta's first eight points and equaled her career-best with 19 points in the first half on 8-of-10 shooting. Sykes made a driving layup in traffic to give Atlanta its first 20-plus point lead with 7:36 remaining.

Shenise Johnson scored 15 points, and Candice Dupree and Erica Wheeler each added 14 points for Indiana (7-9).

Indiana was outrebounded 35-26 and only made 2 of 13 3-pointers.