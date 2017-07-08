Taiwan issues travel alert for the Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a travel warning for the Philippines on Friday due to several reported scams.

Taiwan's representative office in the Philippines has recently received several reports of Taiwanese tourists being drugged by scammers and stole their credit cards from the victims while they were unconscious.

All reported cases are similar situations, in which a gang of three to four Filipinos approached them when they were alone and invited them to restaurants, offering them drinks which are drugged to make them unconscious, and steal their credit cards or other valuable belongings, according to the ministry.

The MOFA warned that such scams are more likely to occur at popular tourist destinations in Metro Manila, such as the Mall of Asia, Rizal Park, the Malate district and Burgos Street. It also urged Taiwanese people traveling to the Philippines to stay on high alert and to avoid strangers who come up to them.