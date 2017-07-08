BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/07/08 10:26
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 7 .588
Connecticut 9 7 .563 ½
New York 8 7 .533 1
Atlanta 7 8 .467 2
Indiana 7 9 .438
Chicago 3 12 .200 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 1 .929
Los Angeles 12 4 .750 2
Phoenix 9 6 .600
Dallas 9 9 .500 6
Seattle 7 9 .438 7
San Antonio 1 16 .059 13½

___

Friday's Games

Atlanta 89, Indiana 68

Phoenix 92, San Antonio 77

Saturday's Games

Washington at Connecticut

Minnesota at Chicago

Los Angeles at Seattle