BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Connecticut
|9
|7
|.563
|½
|New York
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Indiana
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Chicago
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|1
|.929
|—
|Los Angeles
|12
|4
|.750
|2
|Phoenix
|9
|6
|.600
|4½
|Dallas
|9
|9
|.500
|6
|Seattle
|7
|9
|.438
|7
|San Antonio
|1
|16
|.059
|13½
___
|Friday's Games
Atlanta 89, Indiana 68
Phoenix 92, San Antonio 77
|Saturday's Games
Washington at Connecticut
Minnesota at Chicago
Los Angeles at Seattle