Colon passes on Mets, agrees to minor league deal with Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The New York Mets say they wanted a reunion with Bartolo Colon, but the 44-year-old pitcher known as "Big Sexy" has opted for a new home.

Colon agreed to terms Friday on a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins, who would be his 10th major league team over a 20-year career.

Colon, who has 235 career victories, was designated for assignment last Thursday by the Atlanta Braves, a day after a loss to San Diego dropped his record to 2-8. He had an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts.

Speculation swirled that the portly right-hander might return to New York, where he became a fan favorite as a rotation mainstay from 2014-16.

"We made a strong effort to re-sign Bartolo," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said in a statement. "But he decided to go elsewhere."

The Twins say Colon will report to Triple-A Rochester soon.

"He's been down a little bit, hasn't pitched against live hitters, so we just want to make sure he gets back and everything looks right," Twins executive vice president and chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said of plans to bring Colon to the majors.

One of the American League's surprise teams this season, Minnesota has had a shaky rotation outside of Ervin Santana (10-6) and Jose Berrios (8-2). Adalberto Mejia (4-3) is showing signs of becoming a reliable starter, but the back of the rotation has been inconsistent.

Colon's successful run with the Mets helped affirm his status as one of the game's most durable and popular players. He began his career with Cleveland in 1997 and won the AL Cy Young Award with the Angels in 2005. He is a four-time All-Star, most recently with the Mets last year, when he won 15 games with a 3.43 ERA.

