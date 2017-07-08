  1. Home
Owners of poached elephants in Sri Lanka may escape sanction

By  Associated Press
2017/07/08 09:03

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A group of wealthy businessmen, a Buddhist priest and other social higher-ups on trial in Sri Lanka for allegedly keeping illegally captured elephants may get their animals back — legally.

Sri Lanka's government says it is ready to forgive the owners of poached elephants and give them a chance to apply for license provided they can prove in court that they did not know the animals that were confiscated from them had been illegally captured from the wild.

The government measure, which says only poachers and wildlife officers who collude with them will face punishment, has angered conservationists who say it sets a bad precedent.

But according to Wildlife Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, some owners may have taken in elephants without being aware they were trafficked.