Zaza Pachulia agrees to 1-year deal with Warriors

OAKLAND, California (AP) — Center Zaza Pachulia has agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract to stay with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, said Friday.

Golden State's starter in a three-center rotation last season, the 33-year-old Pachulia averaged 5.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.1 minutes during the postseason, and scored in double digits four times.

Pachulia played for $2.9 million last season, willing to take a lower salary to be part of a team that would chase a championship — and he wound up with his first ring after 14 NBA seasons.

Booed early on by the home crowd at Oracle Arena as he found his way with a new team, Pachulia eventually got comfortable with the Warriors and elevated his play.

A native of the Republic of Georgia, Pachulia joins several familiar faces who have committed to the team.

Most notably, two-time MVP Stephen Curry is receiving a record $201 million, five-year contract, while Finals MVP Kevin Durant reached agreement on a deal for approximately $53 million over two years. Fresh off his first career championship, KD is expected to decline the second year on his contract in order to sign a max contract next summer.

___

More AP NBA: http://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball