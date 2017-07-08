Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Security tightened as protesters shadow President Tsai.
@China Times: KMT chairman criticized for being weak on China travel restrictions.
@Liberty Times: First chunk of infrastructure program budget decided.
@Apple Daily: 3 injured in drunk driving accident involving son of Air Force general.
@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors buying 15 low-base stocks with low valuations.
@Commercial Times: Big-spending investors favor 14 low-base stocks.
