Taiwan Headline News

Top headlines across Taiwan on July 8, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/07/08 08:50

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI —  The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Security tightened as protesters shadow President Tsai.
@China Times: KMT chairman criticized for being weak on China travel restrictions.
@Liberty Times: First chunk of infrastructure program budget decided.
@Apple Daily: 3 injured in drunk driving accident involving son of Air Force general.
@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors buying 15 low-base stocks with low valuations.
@Commercial Times: Big-spending investors favor 14 low-base stocks.
