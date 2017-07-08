Indians' Francona has heart procedure, out of All-Star Game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Terry Francona's heart, of all things, has kept him away from baseball.

Cleveland's passionate and driven manager underwent a procedure Thursday to correct an irregular heartbeat that sidelined him for a few games and will prevent him from managing in the All-Star Game next week.

The 58-year-old Francona had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heart rate for several weeks. He had a cardiac ablation at the Cleveland Clinic, where he continues to recover after being admitted Tuesday.

He is resting comfortably and is expected to be discharged in a "day or two," the Indians said Friday. The plan is for him to resume managing after the All-Star break. Cleveland begins its unofficial second half of the season July 14 in Oakland to start a six-game trip.

Francona's condition had been weighing on the Indians for weeks, even affecting their play. But now that doctors have pinpointed his problem and he's been treated, those feelings have eased.

"Just happy it sounds like he's got it figured out and taken care of," All-Star reliever Andrew Miller said. "That's what we want, him to be healthy. He's so generous with everything, whether it's his time or his money or the way he treats people. Hopefully, he's taking care of himself right now. Selfishly, we want him back. He's a big part of the mood in the clubhouse and the way things go."

Francona was twice forced to leave in the middle of games last month after falling ill. He was admitted to the hospital this week after doctors detected an arrhythmia from a monitor he has been wearing for several weeks.

With Francona unable to manage the All-Stars in Miami next week, the job will fall to Indians bench coach Brad Mills. Mills has been filling in while Francona has been out and will manage an AL team featuring five Indians players. Mills will be assisted by Cleveland's staff and Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash, who previously worked for the Indians.

"If T's not going to be there, I think the staff is ready to kind of step up and all share in those duties, and we're all excited about it," Mills said.

Francona and his staff earned the opportunity to lead the All-Star team after guiding Cleveland to the World Series last season, the team's first since 1997.

Francona joined the Indians in 2013 after spending one year as a TV commentator following a messy departure in Boston, where he took the Red Sox to two World Series titles in eight seasons.

