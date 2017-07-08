Mexican army finds 93 assault rifles, 30,000 rounds of ammo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army says soldiers found a cache of 94 assault rifles and 30,000 rounds of ammunition in the border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas.

The Defense Department says a patrol detected a group of armed individuals fleeing from a house Friday. It says the soldiers found the assault rifles, three .50-caliber sniper rifles and grenade launchers at the scene.

The department says the weapons and 20 military-style uniforms belonged to a drug cartel, but did not say which one.

Nuevo Laredo has long been dominated by the Zetas drug cartel, which was formed by deserters from an elite army unit and which has long shown a preference for military-style weapons and tactics.