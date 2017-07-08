New job? Christie to sit in for dean of New York sports talk

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is getting his shot to replace New York's dean of sports talk radio.

A spokeswoman for WFAN radio tells The Record that Christie's appearances next Monday and Tuesday afternoons for Mike Francesca are audition days.

Francesca is set to leave the station this year. Christie frequently fills in for co-host Boomer Esiason (eh-SY'-uh-suhn) on WFAN's morning show.

Christie has said he's interested in sports broadcasting. Political watchers in the state have speculated whether that could be his full-time job after he leaves office in January.

The deeply unpopular Republican governor is term-limited and will be looking for a job.