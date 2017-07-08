How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

U.S. stocks climbed Friday after the government said hiring grew at a stronger pace in June. Technology and consumer-focused companies led the way as investors were glad to see a positive sign for the economy.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index surged 15.43 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,425.18.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 94.30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,414.34.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 63.61 points, or 1 percent, to 6,153.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 15.02 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,415.84.

For the week:

The S&P 500 edged up 1.77 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow gained 64.71 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq rose 12.66 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 added 0.48 points.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 186.35 points, or 8.3 percent.

The Dow is up 1,651.74 points, or 8.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 769.96 points, or 14.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 58.71 points, or 4.3 percent.