BC-US--Cotton, US

By  Associated Press
2017/07/08 04:06

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 75.29 Up .28
Oct 69.47 69.90 69.47 69.75 Up .28
Dec 68.15 68.92 67.95 68.59 Up .24
Mar 67.94 68.43 67.52 68.38 Up .26
May 68.32 68.78 67.91 68.74 Up .29
Jul 68.72 69.15 68.35 69.11 Up .30
Oct 67.31 Up .39
Dec 67.49 67.99 67.45 67.95 Up .27
Mar 68.53 68.57 68.53 68.55 Up .25
May 69.08 Up .25
Jul 69.12 Up .25
Oct 69.16 Up .25
Dec 69.20 Up .25
Mar 69.26 Up .25
May 69.26 Up .25