New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|75.29
|Up
|.28
|Oct
|69.47
|69.90
|69.47
|69.75
|Up
|.28
|Dec
|68.15
|68.92
|67.95
|68.59
|Up
|.24
|Mar
|67.94
|68.43
|67.52
|68.38
|Up
|.26
|May
|68.32
|68.78
|67.91
|68.74
|Up
|.29
|Jul
|68.72
|69.15
|68.35
|69.11
|Up
|.30
|Oct
|67.31
|Up
|.39
|Dec
|67.49
|67.99
|67.45
|67.95
|Up
|.27
|Mar
|68.53
|68.57
|68.53
|68.55
|Up
|.25
|May
|69.08
|Up
|.25
|Jul
|69.12
|Up
|.25
|Oct
|69.16
|Up
|.25
|Dec
|69.20
|Up
|.25
|Mar
|69.26
|Up
|.25
|May
|69.26
|Up
|.25