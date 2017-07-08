New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|13.93
|14.30
|13.66
|14.15
|Up
|.23
|Feb
|14.58
|14.97
|14.36
|14.83
|Up
|.21
|Apr
|14.64
|15.01
|14.41
|14.86
|Up
|.20
|Jun
|14.70
|15.07
|14.49
|14.93
|Up
|.21
|Sep
|14.80
|15.28
|14.71
|15.14
|Up
|.22
|Feb
|15.21
|15.74
|15.19
|15.60
|Up
|.20
|Apr
|15.25
|15.78
|15.25
|15.66
|Up
|.23
|Jun
|15.26
|15.78
|15.26
|15.67
|Up
|.24
|Sep
|15.39
|15.90
|15.39
|15.82
|Up
|.25
|Feb
|15.64
|16.15
|15.64
|16.09
|Up
|.25
|Apr
|15.90
|15.97
|15.90
|15.97
|Up
|.27