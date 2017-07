LONDON (AP) — South Africa was 214-5 at stumps on Day 2 of the first test at Lord's on Friday, replying to England's 458 all out:

England 458 all out in 105.3 overs (Joe Root 190, Moeen Ali 87; Morne Morkel 4-115), leads South Africa 214-5 off 68 overs (Dean Elgar 54; Stuart Broad 2-27)