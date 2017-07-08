10,000 to be evacuated Sunday in Poland as bomb neutralized

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in eastern Poland have ordered an evacuation of some 10,000 people and temporary closure of the road to Belarus on Sunday to allow for the removal and disarming of a massive World War II bomb.

The 500 kilogram (1,102 pounds) German ST-500 bomb was found late Thursday during road works in the town of Bialystok, 190 kilometers (117 miles) northeast of Warsaw.

Bialystok authorities said Friday that about 10,000 people live within its range of 1.35 kilometers. They will be evacuated in buses early Sunday to allow sappers to remove the bomb and take it to a test range to be neutralized. They should be able to return in the evening.

During World War II fierce fighting took place in Poland between the occupying Nazi Germans and the Red Army.