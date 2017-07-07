Kenya court cancels election ballot contract for Dubai firm

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya's High Court has cancelled a contract issued to a Dubai-based firm to print ballot papers for next month's presidential election after the opposition claimed it had links to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A three-judge panel said Friday there was no public participation in the choice of Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing and the electoral commission did not follow procurement rules. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission had argued there isn't enough time to issue the contract to another firm. The judges disagreed.

The National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has accused Kenyatta of influencing the awarding of the contract. Odinga claims the firm is colluding with the president to print extra ballot papers for electoral fraud. Kenyatta denies the claims.