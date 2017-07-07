Afghan official: Taliban hit civilian car, kill 4 students

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban have fired a rocket at a civilian vehicle, killing four students in the northern province of Faryab.

Abdul Karim Yourish, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says the attack took place in the remote district of Khuwaja Sabz Posh on Thursday night.

Yourish says the police had earlier warned the students not to travel in the volatile area, where the security forces are fighting with the Taliban, but they ignored the warning.

He says a fifth student was wounded in the attack, which he blamed on the Taliban, though the insurgent group has not yet claimed responsibility for the assault.

In other developments, a clash between two militia commanders in northern Kunduz province wounded eight civilians, including five women.