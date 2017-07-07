Jeff Sessions set to visit Guantanamo Bay prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is visiting the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, which he has called a good place to house new terrorism suspects.

Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior said Friday that Sessions is traveling to the prison in Cuba with his deputy, Rod Rosenstein. He says they are making the one-day trip to gain "an up-to-date understanding of current operations."

The spokesman says the officials will "meet with the people on the ground who are leading our government-wide efforts" at the prison.

Sessions has long expressed support for continued use of Guantanamo, which President Barack Obama had worked to close. Sessions has said he sees no problem with detaining terror suspects at the prison, rather than prosecute them in the U.S. court system.