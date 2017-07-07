The Latest: Mom in child killings smiles, gives 'thumbs up'

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the deaths of a man and four children outside Atlanta (all times local):

9 a.m.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first court hearing.

Authorities in Georgia charged 33-year-old Isabel Martinez on Thursday afternoon with five counts of malice murder, five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault, hours after police said she called 911 to report the killings from the home the family shared outside Atlanta.

Police said a fifth child, a girl, survived but remained hospitalized with injuries described as serious.

Psychologists and others who study cases of mothers accused of killing their children say it's not as uncommon as people might believe.

Her first hearing in the case was set for Friday morning at Gwinnett County's detention center.

4:15 a.m.

