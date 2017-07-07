Cypriots ponder fallout after latest failed peace talks

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Even the most hard-boiled Cypriots are expressing pangs of disappointment after the collapse of the latest round of talks aimed at reunifying the ethnically split island.

But many Cypriots on both sides of the divide have become almost inured to such bad news after decades of failed United Nations-sponsored peace talks.

Activist Tina Adamidou said Friday that her disappointment over the latest failed talks won't dampen her will to join others in demonstrating for peace.

Officials say it's not the end of the road for the peace efforts. But unlike previous attempts, there are now questions about the goal of future negotiations.

Turkey has indicated it would consider settling the decades-old problem in ways other than reunifying Cyprus as a federation — the goal of peace talks for 43 years.