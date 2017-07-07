Families say 3 Egyptian engineers killed by army helicopter

CAIRO (AP) — Family members say three Egyptians who worked at a building site in the Western Desert were killed by an airstrike from a military aircraft in what appears to have been an accident.

They said Friday that the three, who were driving down a road when their vehicle was struck, were buried a day earlier. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

The Egyptian military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It was not the first time civilians have been killed in Egypt's fight against Islamic insurgents near Libya and in the Sinai Peninsula. In September 2015, the military killed 12 people including eight Mexican tourists when troops hunting militants mistakenly struck the tourists' convoy in the Western Desert.